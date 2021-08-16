Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 28.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $42.78 billion and $6.44 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000704 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.47 or 0.00388818 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,895,788,234 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

