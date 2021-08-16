Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,835 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.43% of Dolby Laboratories worth $42,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,045,000 after acquiring an additional 182,601 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,200,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,056,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,333,000 after acquiring an additional 253,895 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 859,666 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,210 shares of company stock valued at $18,460,580. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $99.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.55. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLB. Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.