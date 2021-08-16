Doma (NYSE:DOMA) and Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Critical Review

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) and Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Doma and Investors Title’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doma N/A N/A -$8.64 million N/A N/A Investors Title $236.41 million 1.52 $39.42 million N/A N/A

Investors Title has higher revenue and earnings than Doma.

Profitability

This table compares Doma and Investors Title’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doma N/A N/A N/A Investors Title 21.72% 30.55% 22.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Doma and Investors Title, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Investors Title 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doma currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.72%. Given Doma’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Doma is more favorable than Investors Title.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of Doma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Investors Title shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Investors Title shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Investors Title beats Doma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies. It also provides services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property; acts as a qualified intermediary in tax-deferred exchanges of property; coordinates the exchange aspects of the real estate transaction, such as drafting standard exchange documents, holding the exchange funds between the sale of the old property and the purchase of the new property, and accepting the formal identification of the replacement property. In addition, it serves as an exchange accommodation titleholder for accomplishing reverse exchanges when the taxpayers decide to acquire replacement property before selling the relinquished property. Further, the company offers investment management and trust services to individuals, companies, banks, and trusts; and consulting and management services to clients to start and operate a title insurance agency. It issues title insurance policies primarily through approved attorneys from underwriting offices, as well as through independent issuing agents in 21 states and the District of Columbia, primarily in the eastern half of the United States. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

