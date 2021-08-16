Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Position Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $9,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.50.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $517.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $486.44. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

