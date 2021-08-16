Donut (DONUT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $790,028.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Donut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $897,129.38 and $790,028.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Donut has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00052344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00138538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00158153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,344.58 or 0.99529917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.00 or 0.00910269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.54 or 0.07094113 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

