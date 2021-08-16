DoorDash, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for DoorDash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.26.

Shares of DASH opened at $194.79 on Monday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after buying an additional 4,899,900 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $534,668,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,969,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,655,000 after buying an additional 3,408,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,123,000 after buying an additional 3,211,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $11,112,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,384,629. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

