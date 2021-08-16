Dora Factory Market Capitalization Tops $11.02 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for about $7.06 or 0.00015260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $11.02 million and approximately $16.73 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00061293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00016762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.77 or 0.00907422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00048018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00105181 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.