DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 70,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,096,406 shares.The stock last traded at $3.18 and had previously closed at $3.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOYU. 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.67.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 2.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DouYu International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

