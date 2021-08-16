Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Up 4%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $79.04. Approximately 6,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,631,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Doximity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.