Dragon Coins Price Down 15.4% This Week (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $68.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00061625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.40 or 0.00914114 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00101498 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

DRG is a coin. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

