Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 509 ($6.65).

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. raised Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Drax Group alerts:

LON:DRX opened at GBX 420.60 ($5.50) on Monday. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 248.49 ($3.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 459.60 ($6.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 423.43. The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Drax Group’s payout ratio is -0.88%.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.