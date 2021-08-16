Drep [new] Hits Market Cap of $29.71 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $29.71 million and $2.49 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001594 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00063053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00016849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.28 or 0.00921133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00110826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

