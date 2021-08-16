DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DT Midstream in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

DTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

DT Midstream stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $16,860,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at $1,856,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at $1,819,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at $746,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

