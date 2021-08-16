Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Achieves Market Cap of $14.20 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00053269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00132628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00157299 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,103.70 or 1.00036050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.83 or 0.00904438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.51 or 0.06827320 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

