DuckDaoDime Reaches One Day Volume of $411,578.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $14.86 million and approximately $411,578.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 34.6% against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for about $14.32 or 0.00031125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00052747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00131442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00157707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,070.79 or 1.00134628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.99 or 0.00906336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.31 or 0.06845014 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,841 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

