Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ducommun in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Ducommun alerts:

DCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $54.10 on Monday. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $641.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.00%.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.