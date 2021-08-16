Ducommun Incorporated to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ducommun in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

DCO stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $641.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 36.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 0.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 353,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 30.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,933.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

