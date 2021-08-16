Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Dufry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dufry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DUFRY opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

