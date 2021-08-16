Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 1.5% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.10% of Duke Energy worth $74,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $106.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.