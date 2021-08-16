Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 186 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,061,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,450,634,000 after buying an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,901,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $50,120,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,293.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,480.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

