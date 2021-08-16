Dvision Network Reaches Market Cap of $77.82 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Dvision Network has a total market capitalization of $77.82 million and $9.64 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dvision Network has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dvision Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00060479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00016374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.06 or 0.00894996 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00046505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00101875 BTC.

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network (DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Dvision Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dvision Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dvision Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

