DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.55 ($50.06).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ETR:DWS opened at €41.30 ($48.59) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.63. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a one year high of €41.48 ($48.80). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €39.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

