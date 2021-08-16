Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the July 15th total of 37,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares during the period. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

