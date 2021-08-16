Dynamite Trading Up 10.9% Over Last Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $216,860.39 and $82,700.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 784,872 coins and its circulating supply is 389,624 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

