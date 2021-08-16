Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Gap Down to $63.65

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.65, but opened at $61.77. Dynatrace shares last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 4,005 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.36, a P/E/G ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,484. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 421.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 952,350 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $36,073,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

