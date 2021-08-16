Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading Down 6.9% After Insider Selling

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s stock price fell 6.9% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $12.29. 29,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,857,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Specifically, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,389,583 shares of company stock valued at $25,877,971 over the last three months. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.