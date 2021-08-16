E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Major Shareholder Elliott Investment Management Sells 338,011 Shares

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 338,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,718,121.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $571,419.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,289.77.

NYSE:ETWO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at about $98,000.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

