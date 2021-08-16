Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director David B. Powers Sells 12,000 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $1,848,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EXP traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,337. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $155.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXP. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $161,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 73.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,882,000 after acquiring an additional 95,026 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 219,655.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 43,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

