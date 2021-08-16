EarnX Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (EARNX)

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, EarnX has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EarnX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EarnX has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $34,748.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00131516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00158822 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,914.67 or 1.00457705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.34 or 0.00910923 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.39 or 0.06879678 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 7,085,252,206,237 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance . The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

