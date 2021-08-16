Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) rose 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 6,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 326,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

ESTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 68,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 285,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 42,565 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

