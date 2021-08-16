Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO Sells $194,850.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DEA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 726,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,337. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 125,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 142,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

