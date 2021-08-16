easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $11.37 on Monday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

