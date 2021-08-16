Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $168.88 and last traded at $168.81, with a volume of 20715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.62.

Specifically, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,984. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Eaton by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.