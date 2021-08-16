eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 92,829 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in eBay by 161.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $5,784,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in eBay by 14.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $74.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.