eBoost Market Capitalization Reaches $3.85 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $659.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.66 or 0.00395767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

