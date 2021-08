eCash Trading Up 9.4% Over Last Week (XEC)

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. eCash has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $29.03 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eCash has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00135828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00158612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,401.88 or 1.00118993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.49 or 0.00920217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.39 or 0.06829799 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 21,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,812,542,173,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

