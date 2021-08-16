Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120,653 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 2.51% of Echo Global Logistics worth $20,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,673,000 after acquiring an additional 135,945 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,596 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 494,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 121,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 111,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $31.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $850.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $37.65.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

