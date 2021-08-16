EchoLink Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $22,610.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00061333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00016498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $417.36 or 0.00905739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00105017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00046762 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EKO is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

