ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Up 67.6% in July

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,700 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the July 15th total of 405,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECNCF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.79. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

