ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECN. CIBC increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CSFB increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of ECN opened at C$10.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.19, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 963.64. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.89 and a 52 week high of C$11.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 784.03%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.