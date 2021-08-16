Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSI) Short Interest Update

Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSI) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ESSI stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Eco Science Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

Eco Science Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which targets health and wellness industry. It develops technical and software solutions that build eco-friendly business and live healthy lifestyles. The company’s e-commerce platform enables health & wellness enthusiasts to easily locate, access, and connect with health and wellness businesses and purchasing of eco-friendly products.

