Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,262 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EC. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 9.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of EC stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.