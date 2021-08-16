Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Price Target Cut to $12.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.18% from the company’s previous close.

ECVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

ECVT stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.84. Ecovyst has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.