Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.68% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Shares of ECVT stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
About Ecovyst
Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.
