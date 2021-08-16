Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

