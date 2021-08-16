EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Reaches $0.0190 on Top Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $874,985.22 and approximately $276,494.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,471.33 or 1.00152941 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00033743 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00080158 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001001 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012813 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

