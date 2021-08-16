Edgeware (EDG) Trading Up 96.8% This Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Edgeware has a market cap of $72.72 million and $1.41 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 96.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00063053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00016849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.28 or 0.00921133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00110826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00047004 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,373,162,635 coins and its circulating supply is 5,756,145,841 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

