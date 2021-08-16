Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Short Interest Down 37.8% in July

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Edoc Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Edoc Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Edoc Acquisition by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Edoc Acquisition by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

