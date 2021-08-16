Education Ecosystem Hits 24 Hour Volume of $238,171.00 (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Education Ecosystem has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $238,171.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Education Ecosystem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00060479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00016374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.06 or 0.00894996 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00046505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00101875 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem (CRYPTO:LEDU) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Education Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Education Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.