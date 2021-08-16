Egretia (EGT) Price Tops $0.0036

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. Egretia has a market cap of $15.23 million and $8.42 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 39.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00060479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00016374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.06 or 0.00894996 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00046505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00101875 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

