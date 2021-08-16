Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $760,720.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0721 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 82.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $16.00 million and approximately $760,720.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.66 or 0.00392512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,919,260 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

